Relegated Championship clubs closing in on new managers
All League One deals and managerial changes will be posted here on the PT summer transfer window blog.
We will also record moves involving ex-Posh players, plus all the relevant rumours
Posh summer transfer window
Key Events
- Posh have signed Braintree forward Kyrell Lisbie and winger Declan Frith from FC Thun
- Posh are hoping to bring centre-back Sam Hughes to the club on a permanent deal
- Posh could make up to 10 summer signings
New League One manager incoming?
Plymouth Argyle are thought to be close to appointing former Watford boss Tom Cleverly as their new head coach.
League One latest
Mansfield Town have completed the signing of full-back Kyle Knoyle after his release from Stockport County.
Wycombe Wanderers are now thought to be interested in rumoured Posh target Kamil Conteh.
Striker Mason Bennett has left Burton Albion for Harrogate Town. Bennett scored a winning goal at Posh last season.
New League One manager?
Cardiff City’ssearch for a manager could be over, with the club now offering Brian Barry-Murphy the role.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was an admirer of Barry-Murphy when he was managing Rochdale a few years back.
Barry-Murphy is on the backroom staff at Leicester City.
League One latest
League Two title favourites MK Dons are apparently chasing Bolton Wanderers forward Aaron Collins.
Rumoured Posh target Kamil Conteh is now a target for Championship side Derby County according to reports.
JCH going home?
Reports suggest Bristol Rovers are trying to lure former Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris back to the Memorial Stadium. Clarke-Harris is currently at League One Rotherham United.
Norwich City are keen on Wigan defender K’Marni Miller according to Football Insider.
League One latest
Bradford City will sign wing-back Josh Neufville from AFC Wimbledon on July 1.
Goalkeeper Liam Roberts has joined Mansfield Town after his release from Millwall.
Luton will sign experienced midfielder George Saville when his Millwall contract expires at the end of June.
Posh signing number 2
Read all about Declan Frith here: https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-have-raided-swiss-football-to-bring-in-a-replacement-for-kwame-poku-5169954
League One latest
Derby County have reportedly opened talks with Lincoln City skipper Paudie O’Connor.
Highly-rated goalkeeper Joel Pereira is set to sign a fresh contract with Reading despite interest from other clubs.
Late League One deals
Huddersfield have signed defender Sean Roughan from Lincoln.
Late League One deals
Centre-back Joe Low has left Wycombe Wanderers and joined League One rivals Huddersfield Town.
Defender Kai Naismith has left Bristol City and joined Luton Town.
Forward Ched Campbell has left Wolves and joined Stevenage
Posh make a second summer signing
Declan Frith from Swiss side FC Thun has joined Posh for a ‘substantial’ fee. Details here https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-have-raided-swiss-football-to-bring-in-a-replacement-for-kwame-poku-5169954
League One latest
Port Vale have signed attacking midfielder Rico Richards from Aston Villa on a permanent deal.
Luton Town could be about to lose top defender Teden Mengi to Premier League Burnley.
Huddersfield are thought to be closing in on Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Joe Low and Lincoln City defender Sean Roughan.
Bolton's first signing
Bolton have completed the signing of Wrexham forward Sam Dalby.
Stockport have released defender Ibou Touray and midfielder Will Collar
Fourth signing for Cobblers
Northampton Town have signed goalkeeper Ross Fitzsimons (31) on a one-year contract after his departure from Scunthorpe United. He played for Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan at Notts County.
Wigan Athletic have signed Kilmarnock midfielder Fraser Murray on a two-year deal. He was a free agent.
Blackpool leading a chase for midfielder
Blackpool are among a host of clubs chasing a deal for Millwall midfielder George Honeyman, according to Football League World. Honeyman is a free agent later this month.
Second signing for Stevenage
Stevenage have signed defender Saxon Earley from fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle for an undisclosed fee.
Midfielder Jordan Houghton made the same move last week.
Lincoln City are reportedly interested in Grimsby defender Denver Hume.
Posh linked with another Bristol Rovers player
Posh have been linked with a move for Bristol Rovers midfielder Kamil Conteh.
The 22 year-old was reported to be of interest to Posh in a report on Derbyshire Live which suggests the Sierra Leone international is also a target for Derby County.
Conteh moved to Rovers from Grimsby for £300k 18 months ago. He was injured for much of last season, making 22 appearances for a a team relegated from League One.
Posh are definitely interested in Rovers centre-back Connor Taylor
League One latest.
Wycombe Wanderers are leading the race for Lincoln City defender Paudie O’Connor on a free transfer, according to Football Insider. O’Connor is out of contract at Lincoln at the end of this month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.