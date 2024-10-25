Reduced admission prices for Peterborough United's first round FA Cup tie

By Alan Swann
Published 25th Oct 2024
Ticket details have been unveiled for Peterborough United’s first round FA Cup tie at Newport County on Saturday, November 2 (3pm kick off)

Normal matchday admission prices have been reduced for the game and Posh fans will be accommodated in the Bisley Stand in covered seating to the side (400 allocation). There is an additional allocation available in the South Stand behind the goal in uncovered seating of 600 tickets should the initial allocation sell out.

TICKET PRICES: Adults: £18, Seniors 65+: £15, U22s: £13, U16s: £10, U6s: Free,

