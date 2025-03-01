Posh centre-back Sam Hughes has been flattened by a red card challenge after 12 seconds against Shrewsbury. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United enjoyed one of their better days of the League One season as a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town was accompanied by several good results elsewhere.

Tayo Edun and late substitute Chris Conn-Clarke scored their first goals for the club while Malik Mothersille crowned a fine individual display with his 13th goal of the season against a side who were reduced to 10 men by a red card for skipper John Marquis after just 12 seconds. The Shrews battled well thereafter and equalised from the penalty spot, but Posh enjoyed enough possession and created enough opportunities to have won by several more.

Still, that won’t matter in these desperate times as Posh managed to win back-to-back League One games for the first time since August. It’s not a bad time to hit form.

Posh made one change to the team that started the last League One game at Huddersfield with Brad Ihionvien rewarded for a vital Vertu Trophy goal at Wrexham with the centre-forward’s slot in place of Ricky-Jade Jones. Jadel Katongo returned from injury to sit on the substitutes’ bench, but forwards Kwame Poku and Gustav Lindgren didn’t make it back.

Tayo Edun's corner has flown in to give Posh the lead against Shrewsbury. Photo David Lowndes.

It was a big game with Posh able to finish the day anywhere between 17th and 21st – it turned out to be 17th - and they received a huge boost virtually from kick-off when visiting skipper Marquis stupidly thrust an arm into the face of Sam Hughes and was sent off by referee Martin Woods.

Posh then looked set for a stress-free comfortable afternoon when Edun scored direct from a ninth-minute corner. The set-piece had arrived after a fine run from Cian Hayes and a shot from Mothersille that was deflected wide by a defender.

But Shrewsbury were soon finding joy from set-pieces and by the workrate and speed of striker George Lloyd. It was a combination of both that led to a 14th-minute equaliser. Posh initially headed the long throw clear, but it was returned and goalkeeper Jed Steer dropped the ball under pressure with Oscar Wallin then tripping Lloyd. Mal Benning converted the spot-kick and the visitors were visibly lifted.

A 30th-minute corner caused chaos in the Posh penalty area with Hughes and Steer making fine blocks. From the next long throw the ball fell invitingly for Taylor Perry who couldn’t keep his volley down.

Posh were dominating possession though and they were a constant threat. Ihionvien’s neat turn on the edge of the area was ruined by a failure to shoot and the striker then missed badly from close range after a terrific run and cross from Mothersille. No matter though as Abraham Odoh kept the ball alive and teed up Mothersille to get Posh back in front 10 minutes before the break.

Before that goal both sides had strong penalty claims as Wallin tangled with Lloyd and Ihionvien appeared to be wrestled to the ground.

Hayes saw a shot blocked in first-half injury time and at the start of the second-half Ihionvien’s excellent hold-up play was followed by a fine low cross that James Dornelly couldn’t quite reach.

Posh were rampant for the first 20 minutes of the second period, but couldn’t find a killer pass or a shot to beat imposing goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.

Odoh saw a shot deflected wide and then saw an excellent lob headed off the line with Blackman stranded. Mothersille shot wide twice when well placed before the visitors made several substitutes and gathered themselves for a final push.

Posh made some poor decisions on the ball, but apart from a terrific strike from Jordan Shipley that Steer palmed over they didn’t threaten to equalise until Vadaine Oliver headed over from a corner in added time.

Posh substitute Ricky-Jade Jones was played through by Edun, but Blackman saved before Posh finally killed the game off in the ninth minute of 10 added on.

Odoh must take most credit for winning possession and tearing into the Shrewsbury area. He was patient, tricked the last defender, and then teed up Conn-Clarke for a close-range sitter.

It was a fitting finale in front of a bumper crowd as Posh climbed the table while stretching the gap to the bottom four.

Posh: Jed Steer, Tayo Edun, Oscar Wallin, Sam Hughes, James Dornelly (sub Jadel Katongo, 81 mins), Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins (sub, Mahamadou Susoho, 72 mins)Malik Mothersille, Cian Hayes (sub Chris Conn-Clarke, 83 mins), Abraham Odoh, Bradley Ihionvien (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 81 mins).

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Harley Mills, Ryan De Havilland.

Shrewsbury: Jamal Blackman, Luca Hoole, Mal Benning, Morgan Feeney, Aaron Pierre (sub Vadaine Oliver, 77 mins), Josh Feeney, Dominic Gape (sub Jordan Shipley, 65 mins), Taylor Perry (sub Harrison Biggins, 65 mins), Funso Ojo (sub Alex Gillead, 65 mins), John Marquis, George Lloyd (sub David Wheeler, 78 mins).

Unused subs: Joe Young, George Nurse.

Goals: Posh – Edun (9 mins), Mothersille (36 mins).

Shrewsbury – Benning (14 mins).

Red card: Shrewsbury – Marquis (violent conduct).

Cautions: Posh – Kyprianou (foul).

Shrewsbury – Hoole (foul).

Referee: Martin Woods 5.

Attendance: 11,578 (623 Shrewsbury).