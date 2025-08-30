Recent signings start for Peterborough United at Exeter City
There’s also a second Posh debut for on-loan full-back Peter Kioso as manager Darren Ferguson tries to find a winning formula for the first-time this season.
David Okagbue, James Dornelly and Klaidi Lolos drop to the substitutes bench where they are joined, surprisingly, by striker David Kamara. Forward Brad Ihionvien has dropped out of the squad altogether for as yet unspecified reasons and winger Declan Frith is injured.
Exeter named former Posh youngster Andrew Oluwabori among their substitutes.
Posh: Vicente Reyes, Peter Kioso, Carl Johnston, Tom Lees, George Nevett, Archie Collins, Brandon Khela, Matthew Garbett, Kyrell LIsbie, Abraham Odoh, Gustav Lindgren.
Substitutes: Bastian Smith, Kladai Lolos, David Okagbue, Harley Mills, James Dornelly, David Kamara, Cian Hayes
Exeter: Joe Whitworth, Ed Turns, Ilmari Niskanen, Jack Fitzwater, Jack McMillan, Ryan Rydel, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Ethan Brierly, Jack Aitchison, Josh Magennis, Jayden Wareham.
Substitutes: Jack Bycroft, PIerce Sweeney, Luca Woodhouse, Ed Francis, KIeran Wilson, Sonny Cox, Andrew Oluwabori
GOALS: Posh –
Exeter –
CAUTIONS: Posh –
Exeter –
REFEREE: Matthew Corlett.
ATTENDANCE: ?