Peter Kioso of Peterborough United battles with Siriki Dembele of Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Peter Kioso of Peterborough United battles with Siriki Dembele of Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Peter Kioso of Peterborough United battles with Siriki Dembele of Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Randall impressed as Peterborough United delivered a vastly improved display to beat Birmingham City

Peterborough United’s players delivered a vastly improved display to beat Birmingham City in their final pre-season friendly at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Jul 2023, 23:09 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 18:37 BST

It finished 3-2 to Posh who scored all their goals in the opening 15 minutes of the match.

There were some very strong and controlled performances compared to the previous outing at local non-league side Peterborough Sports.

Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.

Looks very confident with the ball at his feet, but has yet to show what he can do when the shots fly at goal. No chance with the two Birmingham goals here and he wasn't otherwise tested - 6.5

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

Looks very confident with the ball at his feet, but has yet to show what he can do when the shots fly at goal. No chance with the two Birmingham goals here and he wasn't otherwise tested - 6.5

Skinned by Dembele in the opening moments, but he held his own in a tough battle with the former Posh star thereafter and still found time to gallop forward and join in attacks. Looks certain to be a crowd pleaser - 8.

2. PETER KIOSO

Skinned by Dembele in the opening moments, but he held his own in a tough battle with the former Posh star thereafter and still found time to gallop forward and join in attacks. Looks certain to be a crowd pleaser - 8.

Always available for a pass and generally used the ball pretty well. He played one delicious pass to his captain before the break. He's not a natural defender, but he was okay in this game - 7.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

Always available for a pass and generally used the ball pretty well. He played one delicious pass to his captain before the break. He's not a natural defender, but he was okay in this game - 7.

On cruise control for 90 minutes. Saw danger early and snuffed it out, while also passing the ball with impressive accuracy. Surely he won't be here for much longer? - 8.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

On cruise control for 90 minutes. Saw danger early and snuffed it out, while also passing the ball with impressive accuracy. Surely he won't be here for much longer? - 8.

