Question some of the quality in the Peterborough United squad, but don't complain about their attitude

They could have crumbled after conceding a daft goal early in the second-half against in-form opposition, but they regrouped, helped by some very strong substitute performances, to grab a first point of the League One season with a 90th-minute goal from Cian Hayes against Bradford City.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out Of This World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. VICENTE REYES
The goalkeeper didn't have much to do. Left exposed for Bradford goal by an error in front of him. One save at the end of the first-half ws routine, but looked composed on the ball throughout - 6.5. Photo: s
2. JAMES DORNELLY
The right-back made a superb clearance in first-half added time, but was caught out of position a couple of times as well. Substituted in the second-half and now set for a spell on the sidelines with the arrival of Peter Kioso - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
3. CARL JOHNSTON
The captain certainly leads by example, but he pays like a left-footed right-back and that's an issue. With Kioso now here it's probably an experiment that will continue - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
4. DAVID OKAGBUE
He's a trier, but he looks so vulnerable. Got away with a few errors in this game, but Tom Lees will certainly be starting when ready - 5. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES