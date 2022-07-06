Ronnie Edwards in action in the European Under 19 Championship Final. (Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP via Getty Images).

The shock arrived when the 19 year-old central defender recalled where he was a couple of years ago – a teenager about to leave non-league Barnet for London Road.

The pride was more obviously as a result of England’s triumph capped by a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Israel in Slovakia. Edwards was seen snking to his knees on the final whistle.

"It’s still not really sunk in now,” Edwards, who travelled straight from the tournament to the Posh pre-season training camp in Portugal, admitted. “But I did feel a surge of pride and relief when the third goal in the final went in as I knew that was job done.

"I wasn’t too nervous before the final and when we conceded the first goal the lads just pulled together and made sure we got back in the game. Israel started the game really well, but after the first 25 minutes or so they didn’t really create much and they got tired.

"I was in shock at the final whistle because I looked back to where I was just two years ago. I can’t believe what has happened to me since then. I didn’t things like this did happen.

"The football was different. There were no big forwards to mark, but all the teams were very good with players dropping into pockets.

"It’s been great to be involved with such a talented squad. We’re very tight. It was more like being at a club and that definitely helped us get back into the semi-final (a 2-1 win over Italy) and the final after falling behind.

"The manager said he was delighted with me and I had my family out there to share the moment which was really emotional.”

Edwards played in four of the five England matches. He missed the second game with a slight hip injury. England kept clean sheets in all three of their group matches which included a 1-0 win over Israel.