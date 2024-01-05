Posh sign a striker and other January transfer window plans are disclosed
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog
Posh January transfer window
Posh plans for January
Posh manager Darren Ferguson discussed his club's January transfer window plans on Friday. He said a left-back to challenge new skipper Harrison Burrows is a priority. Posh let on-loan left back Zak Sturge return to Chelsea on January 2.
Ferguson said: Zak was a great lad to have around the place. It was his first loan away from Chelsea, but his departure is a testament to how well Harrison has played. He's just been so consistent so Zak hasn't had a chance. He's a good player though, very quick and athletic so he hopefully gets another loan and gets more game time.
"We are seeking a new left-back though. We have a few in mind and one in particular, but that doesn't mean we get him of course. There is no immediate rush as our next two games are cup matches so a newcomer would probably be cup-tied, but we'd hope to have one in before the Charlton game on January 13.
"As for people leaving the equation is simple. Every player has a valuation and if that valuation is met the player will be given permission to talk to the club that wants him. But our chairman's valuations are very high, and quite rightly, as we have real quality in the squad and I'd be amazed if we lost anyone other than Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards. There have been bids for Johnno and a lot of interest, while there is always speculation about Ronnie, but if their valuations aren't met they won't leave either.
"As a manager I want to keep my best players, but if we get a bid of £6 million-£7million for anyone they will be gone. "
Posh are thought to have a recruitment meeting early next week to finalise plans.
Posh sign youngster and a new Academy coach is unveiled
Posh have signed striker Pemi Aderoju from Biggleswade FC. The PT revealed the 20 year-old was on trial at Posh in November and he has now done enough to earn a professional contract. He will be part of the Under 21 squad for the rest of this season.
Posh have also unveiled former Woking FC manager Anthony Limbrick as their new Academy Senior Professional Phase Lead with the role overseeing the club's under 18 and under 21 sides
Pompey move for old Posh target and Championship club deny interest in Bolton star
League One leaders Portsmouth are hopeful of signing Ipswich Town defender George Edmundson. Edmundson has largely been out of favour at Ipswich this season, although did come in from the cold to play in a 0-0 Championship draw at Stoke City on New Year's Day. Posh thought they had agreed a deal with Oldham Athletic for Edmundson in 2019, but the Latics ownership instead sold him to Rangers, much to the annoyance of Darragh MacAnthony.
Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has distanced himself from reports his club were interested in signing Bolton Wanderers top scoirer Dion Charles.
More from Charlton
Charlton Athletic have made loan offers to Manchester City and West Ham for Lewis Fiorini and Conor Coventry, respectively. Both are midfielders
Charlton trying to strengthen ahead of Posh game
Charlton, the next League One opponents for Posh, are trying to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on loan.
Lincoln have signed Irish forward Jack Moylan from Irish League side Shelbourne.
Moylan was joint top scorer in a competition that has just concluded. Boss Paul Warne has suggested he is concerned over Derby County’s transfer business, despite admitting they need ‘fresh blood’.
Derby County last paid a transfer fee in September 2020, having spent two years under a transfer embargo that lasted until the end of last season.
Warne has asked for two new players, but he's not sure he will get them. League One promotion fancies Oxford United are closing on two new faces.
Ex-Posh striker Jack Marriott is rumoured to be moving down from Fleetwood.
Crazy RJJ rumour
It's a surprise it's taken four days of transfer window stories to find the first mind-boggler involving Posh. Social media, particularly X, is full of random accounts who churn out rumours as fact, like the one below.
'Brighton and Hove Albion have turned their attention to Peterborough starlet Ricky-Jade Jones who they believe has the potential to be a Premier League star. Peterborough United want £15M with at least half of that upfront. Clubs will negotiate'
Posh have adopted a policy of not commenting on every piece of speculation. It would take up too much time.
JCH Gills update
Gillingham boss Stephen Clemence insists he has no knowledge of a bid for Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Barry Fry said yesterday the Gills had made an enquiry which could of course have come from the League Two club's director of football Kenny Jackett or head of recruitment Andy Hessenthaler. Clemence said on the Clarke-Harris link: "I am not going to comment on other people’s players but that is news to me."
A surprise Posh signing!
Posh have made a surprise January transfer window signing. Experienced goalkeeper Jed Steer (31) has signed a short-term contract to cover the injury absence of first choice 'keeper Nicholas Bilokapic. Steer was released by Aston Villa after 10 years at the club last summer and has been without a club ever since. His last competitive action was an FA Cup tie against Chelsea (a 2-3 defeat) when he was on loan at Luton Town in March, 2022. Steer is expected to act as back-up to Fynn Talley while Bilokapic is on the sidelines. Teenager Jake West was the substitute goalkeeper for Posh at Derby County on New Year's Day.