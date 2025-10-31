POSH OLD BOYS: Managerial baptism of fire in the FA Cup for former midfielder and moves for the club's Kop killer and a 40 year-old striker
Bostwick (37), a veteran of over 225 Posh appearances was appointed interim manager of mid-table Isthmian Premier Division side St Albans this week after previous boss Ian Culverhouse quite to return to National League North strugglers King’s Lynn Town.
And Bostwick’s first game in charge is an FA Cup first round tie at another of his old clubs, League One side Burton Albion.
And there’s another ex-Posh player now managing at Isthmian Premier Division level as Garry Kimble as joined rock-bottom Canvey Island from Witham Town. He left Witham mid-table in Isthmian North.
Kimble of course scored one of the most famous Posh goals in the 1-0 League Cup win over Liverpool at London Road in December 1991. It’s Kimble’s second spell as Canvey Island manager.
And the first £1 million Posh player Tyrone Barnett has moved Southern Premier Division Central clubs from Stourbridge to Halesowen Town. Barnett is 30 and has played for over 20 clubs.