Posh have re-signed Josh! After Jack Marriot, a second old boy returns to the Weston Homes Stadium

Josh Knight after signing for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Knight was always towards the top of the Posh wanted list this summer, but an initial approach was rebuffed as the player wanted to explore his options.

But Posh persisted and finally landed their man today (July 2). Manager Darren Ferguson intends to use the 23 year-old as a central defender.

Ferguson said: “Josh ticks every box. We have had him on a couple of loans before, so it is great to be able to say he is ours now. He had good experience with Wycombe in the Championship last season. He was their best player and was voted player of the season. That year will stand him in good stead.

Josh Knight after scoring for Posh against Sunderland in 2019. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Josh predominantly played as a centre half at Wycombe. That is his favoured position so that is the position we are bringing him in for, but I know he can play midfield so that is a bonus. Josh has flexibility, but he wants to play centre half and that gives me good competition.

“We are strong in defensive positions. We have a good group of goalkeepers and we have good options at centre-back with Beevers, Kent, Thompson and Edwards all able to play there as well as Josh.

“Josh has always been one of the main targets. I know the lad and I know what he is about so for me it is an absolutely no brainer of a signing.

“Josh is delighted to be back. The lads are also delighted he is back and it’s a bonus he already knows how I want to play. He doesn’t need time to bed in.

Knight, who turned down other clubs to sign for Posh, spent two spells on loan at Posh from Leicester City. He made eight appearances in the 2018-19 season and 24 appearances the following season. He was deployed almost exclusively in midfield and scored three goals in his second spell. Knight made 37 Championship appearances as a centre-back for relegated Wycombe last season and was voted the Chairboys ‘player of the year.’