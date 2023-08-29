Joe Tomlinson of Peterborough United in action against Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ajiboye struck from a 28th-minute Kai Corbett corner after Manu Fernandez had missed a great headed chance to convert Kai Corbett’s excellent set-piece delivery.

Luckily Josh Knight was on hand to return the ball into the six yard box where Ajiboye was waiting to pounce.

The former Sutton United winger was a prominent presence throughout the first-half. He was deployed as a wing-back and used the space in front him to great effect, sending over a couple of dangerous crosses, the second of which was powered towards goal by Ricky-Jade Jones with a deflection saving the home side.

Charlie O'Connell of Peterborough United challenges for the ball against Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ajiboye also thundered into the home penalty area before drawing a fine low save.

Posh should have been awarded a penalty soon after taking the lead after Kabongo Tshimanga did well to reach a Corbett through ball before home ‘keeper Ryan Schofield who simply hacked him down. Referee Charles Breakspear, normally a safe pair of hands at this level, seemed affronted Posh players dared to question his dreadful non-decision.

Posh were the better side before the break with Pompey restricted to long shots. Goalkeeper Fynn Talley saved well from Ben Stevenson early on and then made a fine double save to thwart Alex Robertson and Paddy Lane

Confirmation that both managers were treating the forthcoming League One game between the teams at the same venue with far more importance, arrived with the teamsheets.

The teams made 21 changes to their starting line-ups between them with Pompey midfielder Jack Sparkes the only survivor from the weekend.

Posh handed first-team debuts to Talley and right-back James Dornelly, while summer signing Ryan De Havilland made his first start in midfield alongside skipper for the night, Knight.

Three recent under 16 players sat on the Posh substitutes’ bench with no-one expecting George Holley, Noah Freeman or Max Beech to get on. They were at Fratton Park for the experience.

Posh also changed their formation with Dornelly and Fernandez playing as centre-backs either side of Knight. Joe Tomlinson was the left wing-back.

Fernandez enjoyed moments of promise, but also suffered moments of exasperating sloppiness with his passing.

Posh started the second half well and won three quick corners, but Pompey equalised in the 51st minute when a right-wing cross was controlled an converted by Christian Saydee despite Dornelly’s close proximity.

Pompey started to dominate the game and Posh were deep in trouble on the hour mark when Charlie O’Connell made a rash tackle in the middle of the park and received a second yellow card.

Posh: Fynn Talley, James Dornelly (sub Harley Mills, 79 mins), Joe Tomlinson, Charlie O’Connell, Manu Fernandez, Josh Knight, Ryan De Havilland, David Ajiboye, Ricky-Jade Jones, Kai Corbett, Kabongo Tshimanga. Unused subs: Harry Titchmarsh, Jake West, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Gabe Overton, Joe Toynton, George Holley, Noah Freeman, Max Beech.

Portsmouth: Ryan Schofield, Zak Swanson (sub Regan Poole, 62 mins), Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler, Jack Sparkes, Ben Stevenson, Terry Devlin, Paddy Lane, Alex Robertson (sub Colby Bishop, 68 mins), Koby Mottoh (sub Abu Kamara, 62 mins), Christian Saydee. Unused subs: Will Norris, Brian Quarm, Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Sam Folarin, Connor Ogilvie.

Goal: Posh – Ajiboye (28 mins).

Pompey – Saydee (51 mins).

Sending off: Posh – O’Connell (second yellow, foul).

Cautions: Posh – Fernandez (foul), O’Connell (delaying the restart).

Pompey – Robertson (foul), Stevenson (foul).

Referee: Charles Breakspear 5.