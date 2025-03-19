Tayo Edun celebrates his goal for Posh at Cambridge. Photo David Lowndes.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony admits he’d love to see in-form left-back Tayo Edun playing for Posh next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edun has proved to be an inspired January signing from League One rivals Charlton Athletic. The 26 year-old has helped to improve a wretched defensive record while also scoring two goals, including the winner direct from a free-kick in last weekend’s derby win at Cambridge United. Edun was also sent off in the latter stages of that game so will miss a reunion with his old club at the Weston Homes Stadium this Saturday.

Edun only signed a short-term contract with Posh which expires at the end of this season, but an extension is far from guaranteed. Posh signed left-back Rio Adebisi for £500k from Crewe Alexandra last summer and young Harley Mills has also performed well in the position when called upon. Mills is likely to play in the Vertu Trophy Final against Birmingham City at Wembley next month as Edun is cup-tied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh also have left-back Jack Sparkes on their books. He’s currently on loan at League Two Chesterfield.

Tayo Edun scores for Posh at Cambridge. Photo David Lowndes.

“Tayo has been outstanding,” MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “He reminds me of Peter Kioso in terms of his attitude as well as his performances. PK was on loan, whereas Tayo is on a short-term contract, but PK clearly cared about the club and Tayo is the same. You watch him celebrating with the fans at Cambridge last weekend.

"Of course we would like him to stay for longer, but we can’t make it happen right now as the EFL wouldn’t allow it. It's a conversation we can have when we can afford it and when the time is right. Having him and Rio competing for a place with Harley Mills would make us very strong in that position. We would have some squad housekeeping to do in the summer first.

"We tried to sign Tayo a few years back when he was 21. He’d had a great season with Lincoln and I’d done a deal with their CEO for £500k, but then Blackburn came in for him and we couldn’t compete with a Championship club. It didn’t work out for him up there so maybe he wished he’d come here. It didn’t work for him at Charlton either, but to be fair to them they have two very good wing-backs.

"Some players just hit it off with certain clubs and that’s Tayo. Gaby Zakuani was another one when we took him from Fulham.”