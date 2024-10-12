James Dornelly celebrates his goal for Posh against Rotherham. Photo David Lowndes.

Depleted Peterborough United delivered a performance full of pluck, passion and no little skill to come from behind to claim a point from a thrilling 3-3 draw with Rotherham United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh looked down and out at the break. After teenage full-back James Dornelly gave them a 17th minute lead they conceded three times before the interval with former Posh hero Jonson Clarke-Harris scoring a third goal in added time.

Defensive issues looked set to cost Darren Ferguson’s side dear, but they rallied impressively, running the legs off a team full of experienced players and scoring twice from Jack Sparkes’ corners in the early stages of the second-half. Rotherham defender Joe Rafferty obligingly headed home the first one and skipper for the day Emmanuel Fernandez powered home the equaliser.

Despite dominating the ball Posh didn’t create a clear chance for a winning goal and tired legs almost caught them out towards the end as the visitors missed the best two chances to grab a fourth goal.

Posh substitute Bradley Ihionvien challenges for a header against Rotherham. Photo David Lowndes.

It was great entertainment though and Posh ended the game with 74% possession. It was possession with an obvious purpose though and that hasn’t been said in every home game this season.

As expected Posh chose Ryan De Havilland to replace suspended midfielder Archie Collins. There were three changes in total to the team that started the fortunate win over Stevenage last time out in a League One match as Dornelly and attacking midfielder Joel Randall took the places of Sam Curtis, who is away on international duty, and Cian Hayes.

Teenagers Tyler Young and David Kamara were on the substitutes’ bench as was striker Bradley Ihionvien who had recovered from injury. Hayes disappeared from the squad altogether.

Rotherham were unchanged from their win the previous weekend which meant a start for Clarke-Harris who skippered his new club.

Posh started the game in excellent fashion. They passed the ball at a great tempo and with good accuracy against a visiting team that appeared to set up in a midfield diamond, a system that was soon abandoned after they spent 10 minutes chasing their tails.

Kwame Poku was the first to threaten for Posh, but his shot was deflected, while a lovely turn from Joel Randall went unrewarded. Rotherham did improve with Mallik Wilks curling a shot against the crossbar after a smart set-piece.

But on 17 minutes a fine start for Posh was rewarded with a simple goal. A corner was recycled by Donay O’Brien-Brady to Poku and his precise cross was tapped into an empty net by Dornelly,

Crucially Posh surrendered that lead within two minutes as an accurate corner caused panic and left Sam Nombe the chance to finish from close range. The visitors had received all the encouragement they needed to start pressuring this most suspect of defences and Posh predictably crumbled.

Wilks shrugged Sparkes off and Oscar Wallin failed to close the space down enabling a man now playing on the wing all the time he needed to deliver a fine finish across Jed Steer to complete a three-goal burst in just seven minutes.

Posh still kept the ball well and carved out a couple of close-range chances for Ricky-Jade Jones and Fernandez in the closing minutes of the half, but then disaster struck. Clarke-Harris has scored many a goal at the London Road End with fierce left-foot shots and he added another to that tally after a simple pass and a touch past Ryan De Havilland. A diving celebration in front of the fans who used to adore him followed. He didn’t appear for the second half.

Randall was cautioned for simulation at the start of the second-half by a referee who had a ‘rabbit in headlights’ approach and when Jamie McCart made a superb block to stop Sparkes scoring from close range it looked like being a frustrating afternoon for the hosts. But the left-back took the corner that Rafferty headed into his own net and a similar delivery led to a third goal of the season for centre-back Fernandez.

Posh were now rampant. Malik Mothersille and Poku had too much pace and skill for their markers. It was Mothersille’s cross which led to the Sparkes chance, but they couldn’t fashion another opportunity against a team who dropped deeper and deeper. Sparkes tried to chip goalkeeper Cameron Dawson without success and Mothersille found power from 22 yards, but not the direction to beat Dawson.

There was a dip from Posh in the final quarter and understandably so given the lack of game-changers on the bench. Rotherham didn’t have the guile to break Posh down again, but they had the crossing ability of Joe Powell. One deep centre found McCart unmarked at the far post, but Steer saved.

And 12 minutes from time the big chance for the visitors to win the game arrived as Dornelly misjudged the flight of a crossfield pass enabling substitute Cohen Bramall to pounce. The ball sat up obligingly and Bramall had the time and space to strike the ball where he wanted. He presumably didn’t intend to find the sidenetting.

Defeat would have been harsh on Posh who now own the best scoring record and the worst defensive record in League One.

Posh: Jed Steer, Jack Sparkes, Oscar Wallin, Emmanuel Fernandez, James Dornelly (sub David Ajiboye, 79 mins), Donay O’Brien-Brady, Ryan De Havilland, Malik Mothersille (sub Bradley Ihionvien, 89 mins), Joel Randall, Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, George Nevett, Abraham Odoh, David Kamara, Tyler Young.

Rotherham: Cameron Dawson, Joe Rafferty, Reece James, Joe Powell, Hakeem Odoffin, Cameron Humphrys, Christ Tiehi (sub Esapa Osong, 90 mins), Jamie McCart, Malik Wilks (sub Cohen Bramall, 65 mins), Sam Nombe (sub Jack Holmes, 74 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris (sub Jordan Hugill, 46 mins).

Unused subs: Dillon Phillips, Alex MacDonald, Shaun McWilliams.

GOALS: Posh – Dornelly (17 mins), Rafferty (og, 50 mins), Fernandez (53 mins).

Rotherham – Nombe (19 mins), Wilks (24 mins), Clarke-Harris (45 + 1 min).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Wallin (foul), Dornelly (dissent), Randall (simulation)

Rotherham – Wilks (foul), Evans (manager, dissent).

REFEREE: Elliott Bell 4.

ATTENDANCE: 8,859 (1,039 Rotherham).