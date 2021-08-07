PLAYER RATINGS: Too many Peterborough United players struggled with the pace and tempo of the Championship

Posh struggled in all areas of the pitch against their dominant hosts, a fact reflected in our player marks.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
1. CHRISTY PYM
Beaten by three close range finishes. Not a lot else to save. Kicked the ball well when going long, but this passing around at the back he gets involved in is scary......6
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Never looked comfortable against Onyedimna, although he did manage a couple of fine, if rather desperate, tackles. Won his free kicks at usual, but no sign of him starting attacks and moving forward in a threatening manner at the higher level. Started at right-back...5
3. FRANKIE KENT
The centre-back made a couple of decent interceptions, but he won't be looking back with any fondness on his Championship debut. An early caution for a late tackle, played a big part in Luton's second goal and immediately hauled off....5
4. MARK BEEVERS
The skipper tried manfully to plug a few gaps, but he was eventually overwhelmed by the pace and power of the home attacks. One excellent last-ditch tackle in the first-half, but fortunate not to be sent off for a deliberate handball in the second half...6