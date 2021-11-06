PLAYER RATINGS: Plenty to admire despite defeat for Peterborough United’s players

Posh hit the woodwork twice and forced visiting goalkeeper Marek Rodak into a couple of fine saves, but a single goal from Alexsandar Mitrovic 16 minutes from time settled the outcome.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. DAI CORNELL
The goalkeeper continues to impress. Little to do before the break, but three excellent stops in the second half 8.
2. JOE WARD
The emergency right-back was Posh's best player in the first-half. He made interceptions, tackles, and started attacks. Tested the goalkeeper from a free-kick before the break and sent over one delicious cross that received no takers. He found Kebano more of a handful after the break 7.5
3. FRANKIE KENT
An impressive return to action for the centre-back. Took up perfect positions to head and clear several crosses away. Used the ball pretty effectively apart from a couple of rushed clearances 8.
4. MARK BEEVERS
The captain looked much happier in the middle of a back four alongside last season's partner Kent. Dealt with Mitriovic well until one fateful moment when the striker found too much space to score 7.