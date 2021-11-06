Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United in action with Denis Odoi of Fulham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

PLAYER RATINGS: Plenty to admire despite defeat for Peterborough United’s players

Peterbororough United’s players delivered another strong home performance, but came out on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat to promotion-chasing Fulham at the Weston Homes Stadium today (November 6)

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 5:43 pm
Updated Saturday, 6th November 2021, 5:55 pm

Posh hit the woodwork twice and forced visiting goalkeeper Marek Rodak into a couple of fine saves, but a single goal from Alexsandar Mitrovic 16 minutes from time settled the outcome.

1. DAI CORNELL

The goalkeeper continues to impress. Little to do before the break, but three excellent stops in the second half 8.

2. JOE WARD

The emergency right-back was Posh's best player in the first-half. He made interceptions, tackles, and started attacks. Tested the goalkeeper from a free-kick before the break and sent over one delicious cross that received no takers. He found Kebano more of a handful after the break 7.5

3. FRANKIE KENT

An impressive return to action for the centre-back. Took up perfect positions to head and clear several crosses away. Used the ball pretty effectively apart from a couple of rushed clearances 8.

4. MARK BEEVERS

The captain looked much happier in the middle of a back four alongside last season's partner Kent. Dealt with Mitriovic well until one fateful moment when the striker found too much space to score 7.

