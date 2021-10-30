Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United in action with Ryan Manning of Swansea City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players were outclassed by Swansea City’s stars, although Dai Cornell’s homecoming was a personal triumph

Peterborough United’s players were handed a footballing lesson by Swansea City today (October 30).

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 5:25 pm

The hosts won 3-0 at a canter at the Swansea.com Stadium and it would have been more, but two excellent saves from Swansea-born goalkeeper Dai Cornell.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.

1. DAI CORNELL

No chance with the goals and two great saves in the second-half at least kept the score down. A fine personal display on his return to Swansea 8.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

He found the movement of Swansea a trial, but at least he gets a foot in now and again. Faultless attitude against superior players 5.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

He could have defended the first goal better and he almost gave a goal away in the second half. Apart from those moments he was okay. All a big learning curve for the youngster 5.

4. MARK BEEVERS

The left-hand side of the Posh defence was constantly exposed and Harrison Burrows needed help from his captain. Instead he went AWOL for the first goal. Struggled against the press in possession, but passing out from the back will never be his game. Made some useful interceptions/tackles in the second-half 4.5.

