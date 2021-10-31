PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players were outclassed by Swansea City’s stars, although Dai Cornell’s homecoming included some joy

The hosts won 3-0 at a canter at the Swansea.com Stadium and it would have been more, but for two excellent saves from Swansea-born goalkeeper Dai Cornell.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. DAI CORNELL
The second Swansea goal flew in at his near post, although he might have bene unsighted and the bigger error was a sloppy pass out of defence by Nathna Thompson. Made two excellent saves after the break 7.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
He found the movement of Swansea a trial, but at least he gets a foot in now and again. Faultless attitude against superior players 5.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
He could have defended the first goal better and he almost gave a goal away in the second half. Apart from those moments he was okay. All a big learning curve for the youngster 5.
4. MARK BEEVERS
The left-hand side of the Posh defence was constantly exposed and Harrison Burrows needed help from his captain. Instead he went AWOL for the first goal. Struggled against the press in possession, but passing out from the back will never be his game. Made some useful interceptions/tackles in the second-half 4.5.