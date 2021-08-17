PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players were generally excellent and suffered a late blow they didn’t deserve

Posh had led with two goals in three minutes early in the second-half scored by Harrison Burrows and Siriki Dembele.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. CHRISTY PYM
He was rooted to his line for most of the game. Not sure that's the best tactic against these opponents. The aerial pressure mounted as the game wore on and there was no relief. Kicked well though 6.
2. FRANKIE KENT
The defender got stuck into the challenge very determinedly. Kieffer Moore was a bigger handful when he came on. Decent defensive effort though 7.
3. NATHAN THOMPSON
The team's chief irritatant was excellent again in the middle of the back three. Certainly made his fair share of clearances 8.
4. MARK BEEVERS
The captain was playing solidly when he left the pitch injured. He experience, height and calmness were badly missed, particularly for the equalising goal 7.5