Harrison Burrows celebrates his goal for Posh against Cardiff.

PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players were generally excellent and suffered a late blow they didn’t deserve

Peterborough United delivered an outstanding performance, but suffered a late blow as Cardiff City scored twice in the final 10 minutes to force a 2-2 draw at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (August 17).

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 10:29 pm

Posh had led with two goals in three minutes early in the second-half scored by Harrison Burrows and Siriki Dembele.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

1. CHRISTY PYM

He was rooted to his line for most of the game. Not sure that's the best tactic against these opponents. The aerial pressure mounted as the game wore on and there was no relief. Kicked well though 6.

2. FRANKIE KENT

The defender got stuck into the challenge very determinedly. Kieffer Moore was a bigger handful when he came on. Decent defensive effort though 7.

3. NATHAN THOMPSON

The team's chief irritatant was excellent again in the middle of the back three. Certainly made his fair share of clearances 8.

4. MARK BEEVERS

The captain was playing solidly when he left the pitch injured. He experience, height and calmness were badly missed, particularly for the equalising goal 7.5

