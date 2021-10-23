PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players revel in home comforts once more

It was a terrific all-round performance against one of the division’s top teams. Posh came from behind to win with goals from Harrison Burrows and Siriki Dembele.
Dembele struck the winning goal in injury time to seal three points and some excellent ratings for the players.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. DAI CORNELL
One iffy moment almost gifted QPR a first-half goal, but he instantly redeemed himself. The odd poor kicking decision, but he's been an improvement since taking over in goal from Christy Pym. Solid again overall here 7.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
What a warrior this defender was again. Front-foot defending from the right hand side of the back three and used the ball well for the most part. Won some key duels on the edge of his own area 8.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Even a horrible pass out of defence just before the break which almost cost his side a goal couldn't throw the teenager off his stride. He was superb against a side with many attacking threats and his use of the ball, that one mistake aside, was exemplary 8.5.
4. MARK BEEVERS
Suffered a couple of weak tumbles towards the end of the first-half, but he never hid from the ball. His contribution when Posh came under pressure after the break was decent 6.5