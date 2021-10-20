PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United win was based on determination rather than quality, but quite frankly who cares?

It was a success based on determination rather than high quality, but Posh did score two tremendous goals to win 2-1 for the second successive season at the MKM Stadium.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.
1. DAI CORNELL
He needs to catch it more than he punches it and one bad drop almost cost Posh a second-half goal. One fine one-on-one save in the first half and kicked the ball reasonably well 6.
2. JOSH KNIGHT
Again looked untidy in possession at times, but played in a wholehearted way. Made one good tackle inside the area, but the partnership with wing-back Thompson down the right was shaky. Substituted late on 6.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Not a particularly comfortable night for the youngster who was too often left to deal with the much stronger and powerful Magennis and Eaves. He battled away though and kept faith in his passing 6.
4. MARK BEEVERS
Lost in no-man's land when Hull equalised and he and Butler were often beaten by simple passes down the Posh left. Won some big headers towards the end when his experience and bravery were vital 6.