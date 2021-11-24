Frankie Kent of Peterborough United plays the ball forward against Blackburn Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United were outplayed, outclassed and outfought at Blackburn Rovers

Peterbororough United’s players endured another miserable awayday in the Championship as they slumped to a 4-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers tonight (November 24).

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 10:17 pm

The game was lost in the first-half as the home side scored three goals against a Posh side who defended woefully.

Posh weren’t much better going forward as they missed three good chances to score in the second half.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. DAI CORNELL

Faultless for the goals. Let down badly by those in front of him 6.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Played in the middle of a back three again. Horrible error for the second Blackburn goal when caught in possession in his own area. Looked off the pace all game 4.

3. FRANKIE KENT

Beaten in the air by a much smaller opponent for the first goal. It looked like he didn't see him coming. Hooked at half-time after a most uncertain display 4.

4. MARK BEEVERS

Posh are too vulnerable down the left when they play with wingbacks. The captain is slow and underhits or misplaces too many passes. Unlucky to be cautioned for what looked like a strong but fair tackle and Blacvkburn rubbed it in by scoring their third goal from the free kick. Taken off at the break 4.

