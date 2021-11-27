Nathan Thompson Peterborough United is closed down by Callum Styles and Carlton Morris of Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United players huffed and puffed, but lacked quality

Peterbororough United’s players failed to beat a poor Barnsley side at the Weston Homes Stadium today (November 27) and slipped deeper into relegation trouble as a result.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 6:01 pm

Posh did the majority of the attacking, but clearcut chances were rare and the game finished 0-0. Posh are now four points from safety.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. DAI CORNELL

His concentration was good enough to beat away the few shots on target Barnsley managed. 7.

2. RONNIE EDWARDS

Very cool and accurate in possession. Didn't let the presence of some big forwards put him off when Posh switched to a back four 7.

3. NATHAN THOMPSON

Started as a wing-back and finished as a full-back. His obvious commitment never wavers wherever he plays. A mixed bag passing-wise and wanders out of position a little when playing as the full-back. Defended well. 6.5.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

A recall for the athletic centre-back who defended well albeit against poor opponents. His bursts forward are interesting, but not always productive. Deserves a run in the side given the struggles of others 6.5.

Player ratingsBARNSLEY
