PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United deliver a much improved display away from home, but they are still beaten

But they still went down to a 2-0 defeat, a result that dropped them into the Championship bottom three.
There were some decent, rather than outstanding, individual displays.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. DAI CORNELL
Made a cracking double save at the start of the second-half. Almost caught out with the ball at his feet a couple of times, but he's been a good signing 7.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Plenty of drive and determination from the experienced defender. Played in the middle of the back three. Not always precise with his passing, but he is more positive than most on the ball. Defended solidly 7.5.
3. FRANKIE KENT
Composed for the most part and very unlucky to deflect the early strike past his own goalkeeper 7.
4. MARK BEEVERS
Stoke didn't have much of an attacking threat so it was a comfortable afternoon for the captain. Substituted late on for some fresher legs 7.