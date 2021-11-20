Frankie Kent of Peterborough United battles for the ball with Steven Fletcher of Stoke City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER RATINGS: Peterborough United deliver a much improved display away from home, but they are still beaten

Peterbororough United’s players delivered a much improved away performance at Stoke City today (November 20).

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 5:56 pm

But they still went down to a 2-0 defeat, a result that dropped them into the Championship bottom three.

There were some decent, rather than outstanding, individual displays.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. DAI CORNELL

Made a cracking double save at the start of the second-half. Almost caught out with the ball at his feet a couple of times, but he's been a good signing 7.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Plenty of drive and determination from the experienced defender. Played in the middle of the back three. Not always precise with his passing, but he is more positive than most on the ball. Defended solidly 7.5.

3. FRANKIE KENT

Composed for the most part and very unlucky to deflect the early strike past his own goalkeeper 7.

4. MARK BEEVERS

Stoke didn't have much of an attacking threat so it was a comfortable afternoon for the captain. Substituted late on for some fresher legs 7.

