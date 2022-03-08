PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Top marks to the manager and his players for Peterborough United’s best away performance of the season

There were some excellent displays from the Posh players who were more than a match for the home side.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. DAI CORNELL
Not troubled very often, but was safe when called upon. Positioning might be called into question for the Bournemouth goal. Kicked the ball well. 6.
2. JOSH KNIGHT
Played in the middle of the back three and appeared to enjoy it. Defended superbly and played the odd good pass out from the back. 8.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Suprisingly played on the right of the back three, but timed his tackles well for the whole 90 minutes. As good as he's been defensively for some time. Used the ball well also 8.
4. FRANKIE KENT
Another strong defensive display also with the occasional high class ball out of defence. He backed away again for the Cherries goal though. He must confront players on the edge of his own area 7.5.