Jack Marriott of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the opening goal against Bournemouth with team-mate Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Top marks to the manager and his players for Peterborough United’s best away performance of the season

Peterborough United delivered their best away performance of the season to gain a Championship point from a 1-1 draw at filthy-rich promotion chasers Bournemouth (March 8).

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 10:30 pm

There were some excellent displays from the Posh players who were more than a match for the home side.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. DAI CORNELL

Not troubled very often, but was safe when called upon. Positioning might be called into question for the Bournemouth goal. Kicked the ball well. 6.

2. JOSH KNIGHT

Played in the middle of the back three and appeared to enjoy it. Defended superbly and played the odd good pass out from the back. 8.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Suprisingly played on the right of the back three, but timed his tackles well for the whole 90 minutes. As good as he's been defensively for some time. Used the ball well also 8.

4. FRANKIE KENT

Another strong defensive display also with the occasional high class ball out of defence. He backed away again for the Cherries goal though. He must confront players on the edge of his own area 7.5.

