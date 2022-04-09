PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Plucky Peterborough United’s 10 men claim a deserved point

Posh were reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute, but rallied to force an equaliser through Jonson Clarke-Harris.
It was a deserved draw for Posh who had been the better team in the first half.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. DAI CORNELL
A firmer hand and he would have saved the City goal, but it was a header from fairly close range. Looked rock solid otherwise, although not given a serious test apart from one tip over the bar. 6.
2. JOE WARD
A decent display as a right-back in the first-half when he crashed a fine shot against the inside of a post. The referee had no choice but to send him off for a foul when Andreas Weimann was clean through 6.
3. JOSH KNIGHT
Defensively solid and regular dashes forward, not all of them came off, but you have to admire his ambition 7.
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
Excellent display at the back against a talented forward line. Some terrific interceptions and blocks in the second-half after using the ball well before the break 8.