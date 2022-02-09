PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players were overwhelmed and outclassed by Cardiff City

It was a dreadful performance from Posh who ruined the feelgood factor delivered by Saturday’s FA Cup win over QPR and the subsequent fifth round draw opposite Manchester City.
No Posh outfield player was worthy of even an average mark.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. STEVEN BENDA
The goalkeeper was left unprotected all night by a defence that lacked pace and desire. No fault with the goals 6.
2. BALI MUMBA
Changed position four times which can't have helped his form, but it was still a very disappointing display from the on-loan defender. Beaten too easily on the outside, gave the ball away too often and ran backwards with the ball more than forwards 4.
3. HAYDEN COULSON
Weak, poor on the ball and brushed aside when defending. Looks frail so he needs to use his obvious pace. Substituted after an hour 4.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
A 45-minute horror show. Dragged into the side at the last minute and playing on the left doesn't suit him, but they are not excuses for his lethargy, lack of awareness and poor passing. Switched to right-back after half an hour, but his half-time departure was inevitable 4.