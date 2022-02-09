Steven Benda of Peterborough United dives at full stretch as Cardiff City shoot at goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players were overwhelmed and outclassed by Cardiff City

Peterborough United’s players again suffered on the road in the Championship as they were humbled 4-0 at Cardiff City tonight (February 9).

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:20 pm

It was a dreadful performance from Posh who ruined the feelgood factor delivered by Saturday’s FA Cup win over QPR and the subsequent fifth round draw opposite Manchester City.

No Posh outfield player was worthy of even an average mark.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. STEVEN BENDA

The goalkeeper was left unprotected all night by a defence that lacked pace and desire. No fault with the goals 6.

2. BALI MUMBA

Changed position four times which can't have helped his form, but it was still a very disappointing display from the on-loan defender. Beaten too easily on the outside, gave the ball away too often and ran backwards with the ball more than forwards 4.

3. HAYDEN COULSON

Weak, poor on the ball and brushed aside when defending. Looks frail so he needs to use his obvious pace. Substituted after an hour 4.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

A 45-minute horror show. Dragged into the side at the last minute and playing on the left doesn't suit him, but they are not excuses for his lethargy, lack of awareness and poor passing. Switched to right-back after half an hour, but his half-time departure was inevitable 4.

