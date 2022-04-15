Kwame Poke in action for Posh against Blackburn. Photo: David Lowndes

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players show plenty of fighting spirit despite their perilous position

Peterborough United’s players were rewarded for fighting to the end of today’s Championship match against Blackburn Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium (April 16).

By Alan Swann
Friday, 15th April 2022, 5:45 pm

Posh came from behind to win 2-1 with two goals in the final seven minutes from Sammie Szmodics and substitute Jack Marriott.

Reading’s win at Sheffield United means Posh could still be relegated on Easter Monday.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. DAI CORNELL

The 'keeper made an excellent early save, but he was beaten at his near post for the Blackburn goal. It was struck hard though 6.5.

2. JOSH KNIGHT

Up against Brereton-Daz for a lot of the game and coped pretty well. Played right-back in the second-half and advanced nicely with the ball at times 7.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Another cracking and composed display from the teenager. Even seen shrugging bigger players off the ball at times. Excellent in possession, hardly wasted a pass 8.

4. HARRISON BURROWS

A mixed bag from the left wing-back. Neat pass to set up the Posh equaliser, but a couple of poor set pieces 6.5.

