Jeando Fuchs of Peterborough United closes down Daniel Johnson of Preston North End. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players played with plenty of spirit before losing to a quality late goal

Peterborough United’s players put a decent shift in at the Weston Homes Stadium today (February 12), but they fell to a late 1-0 defeat at the hands of Preston North End.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 5:59 pm

Posh missed their chances before Preston stole the points with a quality goal from Dan Archer 10 minutes from time.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson employed a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. STEVEN BENDA

The goalkeeper had very little to do. Preston only had two shots on target and scored from one of them, not that Benda had any chance with it. 6.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Very good display from the right-back. Won his tackles and used the ball pretty well. Defensively Posh were very sound 8.

3. HAYDEN COULSON

Some moments of attacking quality and dash from the left-back. Not the quickest at recovering defensively, but did well until his substitution on the hour mark 7.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

A strong comeback from his Cardiff horrors by the centre-back who looked much happier on the right of two central defenders. Competed well, although Ched Evans proved more of a handful when he came on. 7

