Kwame Poku of Peterborough United in action with Stefan Johansen of Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players performed with plenty of heart to make FA Cup progress as the manager’s tactical approach paid off

Peterborough United responded to another difficult week by delivering a gutsy display to beat Queens Park Rangers in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Weston Homes Stadium today (February 5).

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 6:45 pm

It was the perfect pick-me-up for a team struck by poor results, a key player departure and other off-field shenanigans.

The 2-0 win was built on an outstanding defensive effort, some fine goalkeeping and a couple of fine finishes.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. STEVEN BENDA

Excellent positioning helped the goalkeeper make tricky saves look routine. The one at the start of the second-half from Adomah was key 7.5.

Photo Sales

2. JOE WARD

A surprising return for Ward as a right wing-back, but he responded with a cool finish to put Posh ahead. A steady all-round display until his second-half substitution. 6.5

Photo Sales

3. BALI MUMBA

Started as the left wing-back, but finished on the other side where he looked much happier. A sliderule pass created the second goal and he defended soundly 7.

Photo Sales

4. FRANKIE KENT

Pretty much error free which considering how much defending Posh had to do was some effort. Headed many crosses clear, stopped crosses and made interceptions. Couldn't ask for a lot more 8.

Photo Sales
Queens Park Rangers
Next Page
Page 1 of 5