PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players performed with plenty of heart to make FA Cup progress as the manager’s tactical approach paid off

It was the perfect pick-me-up for a team struck by poor results, a key player departure and other off-field shenanigans.
The 2-0 win was built on an outstanding defensive effort, some fine goalkeeping and a couple of fine finishes.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. STEVEN BENDA
Excellent positioning helped the goalkeeper make tricky saves look routine. The one at the start of the second-half from Adomah was key 7.5.
2. JOE WARD
A surprising return for Ward as a right wing-back, but he responded with a cool finish to put Posh ahead. A steady all-round display until his second-half substitution. 6.5
3. BALI MUMBA
Started as the left wing-back, but finished on the other side where he looked much happier. A sliderule pass created the second goal and he defended soundly 7.
4. FRANKIE KENT
Pretty much error free which considering how much defending Posh had to do was some effort. Headed many crosses clear, stopped crosses and made interceptions. Couldn't ask for a lot more 8.