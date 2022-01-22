PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players performed with far more heart than quality

The 3-0 final scoreline was harsh given the effort the players put in, but there was a lack of quality going forward with Posh rarely venturing into the Baggies penalty area.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Oustanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. STEVEN BENDA
A confident debut. Handled everything that came his way, kicked the ball long and came off his line to catch a couple of crosses. Faultless for the goals. 7.
Photo: Midlands
2. FRANKIE KENT
The recalled centre-back played well in his 100th appearance. Won his headers, made some key blocks and cleared his lines. Decent on the right of the back three and in the middle of it 8.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Defended solidly until concussed early in the second half and substituted 7.
4. MARK BEEVERS
Reasonably solid, but appeared to get tired in the final stages. Beaten too easily at times, including for the final goal 6.