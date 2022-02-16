Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against Reading. Photo: David Lowndes.

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players huffed and puffed in a strong wind, but couldn’t find a breakthrough

Peterborough United’s players worked really hard in the big relegation battle against Reading at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (February 16).

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 10:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 12:59 pm

But they couldn’t find the attacking quality to gain the win that would have lifted them out of the Championship drop zone.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. STEVEN BENDA

The goalkeeper was good again. He beat away a couple of fierce shots and commanded his area 7.

Photo Sales

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Another strong performance from the right-back. Tackled well and drove forward with the ball most positively 8.

Photo Sales

3. HAYDEN COULSON

It looked like Coulson might have his hands full with Meite, but he stuck to his defensive task well while also showing some dash going forward. A couple of good set-pieces although crossing wasn't easy to judge in the strong wind 7.

Photo Sales

4. JOSH KNIGHT

The centre-back was strong and decisive and also passed the ball well. Not a lot was seen of dangerman Lucas Joao which was credit to the Posh defence. Missed a great chance to score late on 8.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5