PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players huffed and puffed in a strong wind, but couldn’t find a breakthrough

But they couldn’t find the attacking quality to gain the win that would have lifted them out of the Championship drop zone.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. STEVEN BENDA
The goalkeeper was good again. He beat away a couple of fierce shots and commanded his area 7.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Another strong performance from the right-back. Tackled well and drove forward with the ball most positively 8.
3. HAYDEN COULSON
It looked like Coulson might have his hands full with Meite, but he stuck to his defensive task well while also showing some dash going forward. A couple of good set-pieces although crossing wasn't easy to judge in the strong wind 7.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
The centre-back was strong and decisive and also passed the ball well. Not a lot was seen of dangerman Lucas Joao which was credit to the Posh defence. Missed a great chance to score late on 8.