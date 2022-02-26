Callum Morton of Peterborough United in action against Hull City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.co.uk

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players flopped in front of their new manager

Peterborough United’s players welcomed new manager Grant McCann with one of their worst home displays of the season today (February 26).

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 5:48 pm

His former club Hull City cruised to a 3-0 win and barely broke sweat in doing so.#

That level of performance is reflected in the PT player and manager marks.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. STEVEN BENDA

Hesitant for the opening goal, but little chance with Lewis-Potter's double strike. A couple of easy saves otherwise 6.

2. JOSH KNIGHT

Posh lacked the defensive solidity of recent games, but not sure three at the back was necessary in this fixture. Knight was exposed to the skill of Lewis-Potter too often. Kept pressing forward in the second-half, but little quality on a difficult pitch 5.5

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

He's a top talent, but his passing out from the back rarely leads to anything positive and he's still learning the game defensively 5.5

4. FRANKIE KENT

Defended okay, but he often had no opponent to mark. 6

Grant McCannHull City
