PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players flopped in front of their new manager

His former club Hull City cruised to a 3-0 win and barely broke sweat in doing so.#
That level of performance is reflected in the PT player and manager marks.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. STEVEN BENDA
Hesitant for the opening goal, but little chance with Lewis-Potter's double strike. A couple of easy saves otherwise 6.
2. JOSH KNIGHT
Posh lacked the defensive solidity of recent games, but not sure three at the back was necessary in this fixture. Knight was exposed to the skill of Lewis-Potter too often. Kept pressing forward in the second-half, but little quality on a difficult pitch 5.5
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
He's a top talent, but his passing out from the back rarely leads to anything positive and he's still learning the game defensively 5.5
4. FRANKIE KENT
Defended okay, but he often had no opponent to mark. 6