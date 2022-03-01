PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players did themselves and the club proud against mighty Manchester City

Second-half strikes from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish saw City through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win, but Posh made life extremely difficult for their illustrious visitors.
There are some good marks on show for the Posh men.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. STEVEN BENDA
Brilliantly protected for most of the game, but when City did create shooting chances late on he made a couple of fine saves 7.
2. JOSH KNIGHT
An excellent defensive display from the right-sided centre-back. Helped to keep Grealish quiet for most of the game and made many timely tackles and interceptions. 8
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Took a game against the best players he will have faced in his career in his stride. Not many opportunities to stride out with the ball, but he still oozed quality. 8.
4. FRANKIE KENT
The sponsors' man of the match for another high quality and very disciplined display. He has turned into an impressive defensive leader. 8.5.