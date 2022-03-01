Posh midfielder Jeando Fuchs shoots at the Manchester City goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players did themselves and the club proud against mighty Manchester City

Peterborough United’s players did themselves and the club proud against mighty Manchester City at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (March 1).

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 9:51 pm

Second-half strikes from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish saw City through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win, but Posh made life extremely difficult for their illustrious visitors.

There are some good marks on show for the Posh men.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. STEVEN BENDA

Brilliantly protected for most of the game, but when City did create shooting chances late on he made a couple of fine saves 7.

Photo Sales

2. JOSH KNIGHT

An excellent defensive display from the right-sided centre-back. Helped to keep Grealish quiet for most of the game and made many timely tackles and interceptions. 8

Photo Sales

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Took a game against the best players he will have faced in his career in his stride. Not many opportunities to stride out with the ball, but he still oozed quality. 8.

Photo Sales

4. FRANKIE KENT

The sponsors' man of the match for another high quality and very disciplined display. He has turned into an impressive defensive leader. 8.5.

Photo Sales
Manchester CityJack Grealish
Next Page
Page 1 of 6