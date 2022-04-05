PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players deliver a rousing finale to grab a point

Posh looked certain to be heading for another home defeat when Jonson Clarke-Harris equalised with a firm header four minutes from time.
And Posh then came agonisingly close to winning the game on two occasions before the final whistle bloew on a 1-1 draw.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. DAI CORNELL
An excellent first-half save from a close-range header was the only time he was called into difficult action. Some iffy kicking 6.5.
2. JOSH KNIGHT
One fine block towards the end of the first-half and he battled well throughout against physically strong opponents 6.5.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Kept getting dragged into positions that didn't suit him as he was never likely to win any headers. Never shirked a physical challenge though and made a couple of good covering tackles after the break 6.5.
4. FRANKIE KENT
Denied an early goal from a corner by a fine save onto a post, but endured some difficult moments in the air against the fearsome Adebayo. Sacrificed late on as Posh chased the game 6.