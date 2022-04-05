Jack Marriott in action for Posh against Luton. Photo: David Lowndes.

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players deliver a rousing finale to grab a point

Peterborough United’s rousing finale almost secured a shock win over a disappointing Luton Town team at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (April 5).

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:26 pm

Posh looked certain to be heading for another home defeat when Jonson Clarke-Harris equalised with a firm header four minutes from time.

And Posh then came agonisingly close to winning the game on two occasions before the final whistle bloew on a 1-1 draw.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. DAI CORNELL

An excellent first-half save from a close-range header was the only time he was called into difficult action. Some iffy kicking 6.5.

2. JOSH KNIGHT

One fine block towards the end of the first-half and he battled well throughout against physically strong opponents 6.5.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Kept getting dragged into positions that didn't suit him as he was never likely to win any headers. Never shirked a physical challenge though and made a couple of good covering tackles after the break 6.5.

4. FRANKIE KENT

Denied an early goal from a corner by a fine save onto a post, but endured some difficult moments in the air against the fearsome Adebayo. Sacrificed late on as Posh chased the game 6.

