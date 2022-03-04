PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players collapsed early in Huddersfield

Posh were 2-0 down after just seven minutes and thereafter barely laid a glove on a side who have now gone second in the table after a 16th game without defeat.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. DAI CORNELL
A very late replacement for Benda and no blame can be attached to him. Handled the ball well and made one excellent tip-over save from a long range shot 6.
2. JOSH KNIGHT
Never very convincing as Posh were pulled around, especially in the opening 20 minutes or so. Stuck to his task. Not easy when the ball keeps coming straight back. 5.5.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Just plays his game of short accurate passing, but he's lacking defensive strength 5.5.
4. JOE WARD
No aggression in his play. Continually turned backwards and managed to hit a corner straight out of play. 5.