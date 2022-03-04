Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United is tracked by Danel Sinani of Huddersfield Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s players collapsed early in Huddersfield

Peterborough United’s players started badly and didn’t get a lot better as they crashed to a 3-0 Championship defeat at Huddersfield Town tonight (March 4).

By Alan Swann
Friday, 4th March 2022, 10:18 pm

Posh were 2-0 down after just seven minutes and thereafter barely laid a glove on a side who have now gone second in the table after a 16th game without defeat.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. DAI CORNELL

A very late replacement for Benda and no blame can be attached to him. Handled the ball well and made one excellent tip-over save from a long range shot 6.

2. JOSH KNIGHT

Never very convincing as Posh were pulled around, especially in the opening 20 minutes or so. Stuck to his task. Not easy when the ball keeps coming straight back. 5.5.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Just plays his game of short accurate passing, but he's lacking defensive strength 5.5.

4. JOE WARD

No aggression in his play. Continually turned backwards and managed to hit a corner straight out of play. 5.

