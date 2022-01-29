PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s depleted side were well beaten by an experienced Sheffield United outfit

The Blades eased to a 2-0 Championship win at the Weston Homes Stadium thanks to two strikes in the second-half. It was another tough afternoon for a depleted Posh side.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Oustanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. STEVEN BENDA
Got away with one bad spill early on, but made a good one-one-one save in the second-half. Steady performance and no chance with the Blades goals. 6.5
Photo: Midlands
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Played in the middle of the back three and was good until his error gave Sheffield United the crucial first goal. Played with great heart before and after 6.5.
3. FRANKIE KENT
Stood up to almost constant pressure pretty well. The odd uncomfortable moment as you'd expect against this quality of opposition 7.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
Never looked comfortable on the left of a back three. There was a big threat down his side of the pitch 5.5