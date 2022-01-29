Jeando Fuchs and Jorge Grant of Peterborough United in action against Sheffield United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United’s depleted side were well beaten by an experienced Sheffield United outfit

Peterborough United’s players made little impression today (January 29) on a Sheffield United side who were playing Premier League football last season.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 8:24 pm

The Blades eased to a 2-0 Championship win at the Weston Homes Stadium thanks to two strikes in the second-half. It was another tough afternoon for a depleted Posh side.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Oustanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. STEVEN BENDA

Got away with one bad spill early on, but made a good one-one-one save in the second-half. Steady performance and no chance with the Blades goals. 6.5

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Played in the middle of the back three and was good until his error gave Sheffield United the crucial first goal. Played with great heart before and after 6.5.

3. FRANKIE KENT

Stood up to almost constant pressure pretty well. The odd uncomfortable moment as you'd expect against this quality of opposition 7.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

Never looked comfortable on the left of a back three. There was a big threat down his side of the pitch 5.5

