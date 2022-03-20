PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United players react brilliantly to being written off

But today they responded in the perfect way by winning 3-1 at promotion-chasing QPR to get themselves back to within seven points of safety, albeit with just eight matches to go.
There were some terrific individual displays, particularly in the second-half as Posh fought back to win just a second away game of the season.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. DAI CORNELL
Beaten by an accurate sidefoot in the early stages, but was then helped by some weak finishing in the first-half and by some excellent defending after the break. Cool when called upon and kicked efficiently 6.
2. RONNIE EDWARDS
Played on the right of the back three and looked as though he'd been detailed to look after Ilias Chair. He was sound despite misjudging the flight of a couple of crosses and then rock solid in the second half 7.
3. JOSH KNIGHT
He's playing his best football of the season now and he relished the opportunity to carry the ball out of defence. Commanding in the air and took up excellent clearing positions. Impressive 8.
4. FRANKIE KENT
Another centre-back who is enjoying a consistent run of good form. Defensively Posh endured some nervy moments before the break, but Kent must have made double figure clearances in the second-half. Also impressive 8.