Joe Ward of Peterborough United pressures Antonee Robinson of Fulham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United made life difficult for the Championship leaders with a disciplined display

Peterborough United made Championship leaders Fulham work hard for their 2-1 win at Craven Cottage tonight (February 23).

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 10:30 pm

But substitute Jack Marriott’s splendid finish arived too late to salvage a point. There would have been much to please new Posh boss Grant McCann though,

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. STEVEN BENDA

The goalkeeper suffered a couple of dodgy moments, but he also made some cracking saves from distance and from close range 8.

2. JOSH KNIGHT

Played with plenty of commitment again. Part of a very disciplined defensive effort 7.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

An impressive effort from the teenager in the middle of a back three. Kept popping up with interceptions and tackles on the edge of his own area. 8.

4. FRANKIE KENT

Another solid performance from the centre-back. Not easy to keep Mitrovic quiet though 7.

