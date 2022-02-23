PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United made life difficult for the Championship leaders with a disciplined display

But substitute Jack Marriott’s splendid finish arived too late to salvage a point. There would have been much to please new Posh boss Grant McCann though,
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. STEVEN BENDA
The goalkeeper suffered a couple of dodgy moments, but he also made some cracking saves from distance and from close range 8.
2. JOSH KNIGHT
Played with plenty of commitment again. Part of a very disciplined defensive effort 7.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
An impressive effort from the teenager in the middle of a back three. Kept popping up with interceptions and tackles on the edge of his own area. 8.
4. FRANKIE KENT
Another solid performance from the centre-back. Not easy to keep Mitrovic quiet though 7.