PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United had no answers to the many questions posed by a far superior Middlesbrough side

Posh were regularly ripped apart by an attractive Boro side and could easily have lost by more.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. DAI CORNELL
Beaten by a variety of finishes and put under plenty of pressure from set pieces. His communication with a young defender was presumably lacking for the crucial second goal 6.
2. JOSH KNIGHT
One great goalline clearance, but he was found out by the movement and speed of some quality forwards 5.5.
3. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
A real baptism of fire for a youngster handed a surprise debut. The game was too quick for him defensively, although he showed some good touches on the ball. Should have cleared the ball ahead of Boro's second goal and substituted midway through the second half 5.
Photo: Midlands
4. FRANKIE KENT
A most uncomfortable afternoon for the centre-back. Never came to grips with a couple of livewire forwards 5.