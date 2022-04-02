Posh goalkeeper Dai Cornell tips the ball over whilst under pressure from Aaron Connolly of Middlesbrough. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United had no answers to the many questions posed by a far superior Middlesbrough side

Peterborough United slumped back to the bottom of the Championship table after a 4-0 home thumping at the hands of an impressive Middlesbrough side at the Weston Homes Stadium today (April 2).

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 5:55 pm

Posh were regularly ripped apart by an attractive Boro side and could easily have lost by more.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. DAI CORNELL

Beaten by a variety of finishes and put under plenty of pressure from set pieces. His communication with a young defender was presumably lacking for the crucial second goal 6.

Photo Sales

2. JOSH KNIGHT

One great goalline clearance, but he was found out by the movement and speed of some quality forwards 5.5.

Photo Sales

3. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

A real baptism of fire for a youngster handed a surprise debut. The game was too quick for him defensively, although he showed some good touches on the ball. Should have cleared the ball ahead of Boro's second goal and substituted midway through the second half 5.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. FRANKIE KENT

A most uncomfortable afternoon for the centre-back. Never came to grips with a couple of livewire forwards 5.

Photo Sales
MiddlesbroughBoro
Next Page
Page 1 of 5