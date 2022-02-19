Frankie Kent of Peterborough United clears the ball away from Luke Plange of Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United defended superbly in their big game at Derby County, but fell to a late goal

Peterborough United delivered a spirited defensive display in the Championship relegation battle at Derby County today (February 19), but conceded defeat to a 92nd minute goal.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 5:54 pm

The heart and commitment were there, but there was again precious little quality on the ball.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. STEVEN BENDA

A couple of top saves , but beaten by a glorious late strike. He's been a decent loan loan signing 7.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Bounded up and down the pitch. Not as clinical with his defending compared to his last couple of appearances and played with an injury in the final stages. The odd promising burst forward 7.

3. HAYDEN COULSON

Left Posh with a mountain to climb with a first-half red card. Neither yellow was particularly bad, but he should have been more careful after picking up the first one 4.

4. JOSH KNIGHT

What Posh can take from a poor season is the emergence of a strong centre-back pairing. Knight was strong, brave and good in the air. A talented young home striker wasn't involved much as a result 8.5

