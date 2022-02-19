PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: Peterborough United defended superbly in their big game at Derby County, but fell to a late goal

The heart and commitment were there, but there was again precious little quality on the ball.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. STEVEN BENDA
A couple of top saves , but beaten by a glorious late strike. He's been a decent loan loan signing 7.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Bounded up and down the pitch. Not as clinical with his defending compared to his last couple of appearances and played with an injury in the final stages. The odd promising burst forward 7.
3. HAYDEN COULSON
Left Posh with a mountain to climb with a first-half red card. Neither yellow was particularly bad, but he should have been more careful after picking up the first one 4.
4. JOSH KNIGHT
What Posh can take from a poor season is the emergence of a strong centre-back pairing. Knight was strong, brave and good in the air. A talented young home striker wasn't involved much as a result 8.5