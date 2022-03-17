PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: One half of passionate attacking football wasn’t enough to stave off defeat

But the first 45 minutes were a disappointment as were the final 20 minutes as Swansea came from behind to win 3-2.
Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful
1. DAI CORNELL
Should have done better with the first goal, but he made many saves and played pretty well overall against his old club 7.
2. JOSH KNIGHT
Played with the usual levels of aggression and commitment. He even enjoyed some strong runs forward and tried to carry the fight to the opposition at least, although seemed at a loss at what to do when he reached the opposition area 7.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Worked his way out of some tricky situations when Swansea pressed him, but was also careless in possession at times. Made some excellent tackles in the second half. 6.5
4. FRANKIE KENT
Beaten in a similar way for the first goal as he was in the game against Stoke on Saturday with a simple ball played down the side of him. Won some battles, but Posh never looked secure defensively 6.5.