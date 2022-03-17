Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United in action with Flynn Downes of Swansea City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh,com.

PLAYER AND MANAGER RATINGS: One half of passionate attacking football wasn’t enough to stave off defeat

Peterborough United’s players had a right go at Swansea City in the second-half of tonight’s Championship clash at the Weston Homes Stadium (March 16).

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 12:30 am

But the first 45 minutes were a disappointment as were the final 20 minutes as Swansea came from behind to win 3-2.

Ratings key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

1. DAI CORNELL

Should have done better with the first goal, but he made many saves and played pretty well overall against his old club 7.

2. JOSH KNIGHT

Played with the usual levels of aggression and commitment. He even enjoyed some strong runs forward and tried to carry the fight to the opposition at least, although seemed at a loss at what to do when he reached the opposition area 7.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Worked his way out of some tricky situations when Swansea pressed him, but was also careless in possession at times. Made some excellent tackles in the second half. 6.5

4. FRANKIE KENT

Beaten in a similar way for the first goal as he was in the game against Stoke on Saturday with a simple ball played down the side of him. Won some battles, but Posh never looked secure defensively 6.5.

