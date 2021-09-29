PICK THE POSH TEAM: Where else is there to turn?

I found this one very tricky, on a few occasions there were players I wouldn’t mind seeing dropped, Dan Butler for one, but the squad is so thin that I don’t fancy the replacement any more than who he would be replacing. Joe Tomlinson has made an enormous step-up and I question whether he is ready and I don’t particularly don’t want to find that out against ex-Premier League Bournemouth.
Siriki Dembele has not been risked because it’s a long season, he needs to be 100 percent right before he comes back in.
I am playing a 4-2-3-1 formation and as ever, this is my personal selection, not what I think Darren Ferguson will do.