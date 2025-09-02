Peterborough's United's new forward from Chelsea promises goals!

Jimmy-Jay Morgan has promised Peterborough United fans they can expect goals following his arrival at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The 19-year-old striker joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea in Posh’s first move of a frantic transfer deadline day.

Morgan will replace Bradley Ihionvien, who moved to Shrewsbury on Monday evening, as part of the club’s efforts to boost a misfiring forward line.

He has represented England at Under 16, 17 and 18 level and spent last season on loan at Gillingham in League Two, starting 10 times, coming off the bench on a further six occasions and scoring twice.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan of Chelsea (left) during the FA Youth Cup Quarter-Final match between Millwall U18 and Chelsea U18 in 2024. (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images).

Morgan is mainly a centre-forward, but can play on either wing. He has pledged excitement as well as goals at his new club.

Morgan said: “It’s been stressful and a rollercoaster of emotions, but the last few days have been exciting. I knew about the interest from Posh a few weeks ago and I’m happy to get it over the line.

"I’m really excited to get in front of the home fans on Tuesday and then kick on and hopefully have a really good season.

“I know I am ready to compete at this level and the gaffer was really positive on the phone. The ideas he has really match my style of play and my qualities. I like to think of myself as an exciting player. I play with passion and I can promise goals.

“Last year was about learning how to use my body to compete with men, learning how to win duels and now it’s about finding a platform to show my qualities and finding the right club to kick on. I don’t like getting kicked constantly for 90 minutes, but it’s the best way to learn!

“I have had a good few years with England. I haven’t been involved in around a year so hopefully this is the platform that can help my get back in the fold and start going again regularly.”

Morgan will wear the number 24 shirt.