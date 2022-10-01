News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United in action with Ethan Robson of Milton Keynes Dons . Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United's starting XI delivered an outstanding display at stadium:mk

The Peterborough United players who started the game at MK Dons were most impressive.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 6:07 pm

There wasn’t a weak performance in the 11 as they cruised into a 3-0 lead at stadium:mk.

It became nervy late on though as MK took advantage of some defensive hesitation to pull two goals back in the final five minutes of the game.

That finale shouldn’t take anything away from what had been a terrific all-round performance though.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

If you're going to have your first dodgy moment of the season do it when your team are a couple of goals ahead. The second MK goal waas helped by a poor piece of judgement from the goalkeeper and he should have done better to thwart the first goal 5.5

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales

2. JOE WARD

Came through a tough test defensively as a right-back against a gifted wing-back and always threatened when pushing forward. A couple of good set-piece deliveries as well 7.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales

3. DAN BUTLER

A rock solid return to starting action from the left-back. No alarms until tiring and substituted late on. Always provided an attacking outlet on the left hand side as well. 7

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

4. JOSH KNIGHT

The centre-back was in total control for 90 minutes. Barely missed a header, a tackle or an interception 7.5

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
MK Dons
Next Page
Page 1 of 5