Peterborough United's starting XI delivered an outstanding display at stadium:mk
The Peterborough United players who started the game at MK Dons were most impressive.
By Alan Swann
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 6:07 pm
There wasn’t a weak performance in the 11 as they cruised into a 3-0 lead at stadium:mk.
It became nervy late on though as MK took advantage of some defensive hesitation to pull two goals back in the final five minutes of the game.
That finale shouldn’t take anything away from what had been a terrific all-round performance though.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
Page 1 of 5