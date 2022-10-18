Ronnie Edwards should return to the Posh team at Wycombe on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh will qualify for the knockout stages if they win at Adams Park and if they draw as long as Spurs Under 21s don’t rack up a five-goal victory at group leaders Stevenage. Posh and Wycombe would be level on points if the match is drawn after 90 minutes and the hosts then won the penalty shootout, but Grant McCann’s men have the superior goal difference. Wycombe need to win tonight to move through.

Posh will make multiple changes to their starting line-up tonight as several members of the team that lost 3-1 in a League One game at Wycombe on Saturday have collected bumps and bruises.

On-loan Newcastle United defender Kell Watts should partner England Under 20 international Ronnie Edwards at the heart of the Posh defence.

"There will be changes, but it will still be a strong squad,” McCann insisted. “Some players picked up bumps and bruises on Saturday and they won’t make it.

"But I expect a competitive performance as we want to right the wrongs of Saturday.

"We have a good squad, but it can be difficult for players to make an impact when they’re only on for 25 minutes or so.

"They have to be ready to play though and I am confident we will see the best of them when they start games.

"We let the game slip on Saturday and we know where we have to improve. We controlled the game for 25 minutes, but conceded a goal right on half time and then the second half was what it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We went away from our gameplan which was disappointing. We have spoken about it and worked on how we can make the fine margins work in our favour.”

There’s no chance of Jack Taylor, Kwame Poku or Ricky-Jade Jones playing.