Ronnie Edwards in action for England Under 19s.

On Wednesday (March 24), Ian Foster’s men defeated Ireland 3-1 in Walsall, thanks to goals from Tottenham’s Dane Scarlett and Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka.

Ronnie Edwards played the full 90 minutes at the heart of England’s defence.

They next face Armenia on Saturday (March 26) and Portugal on Tuesday (March 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner of the four-team group will qualify for the finals in June.