Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards helps England get off to a perfect start in UEFA Euro U19 Championship qualifying
Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards played 90 minutes as England Under 19s got their quest to reach the UEFA Euro Under-19 Championship off to the perfect start.
By Ben Jones
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 12:00 pm
On Wednesday (March 24), Ian Foster’s men defeated Ireland 3-1 in Walsall, thanks to goals from Tottenham’s Dane Scarlett and Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka.
Ronnie Edwards played the full 90 minutes at the heart of England’s defence.
They next face Armenia on Saturday (March 26) and Portugal on Tuesday (March 29.
The winner of the four-team group will qualify for the finals in June.
Also on Wednesday, Oliver Norburn’s Grenada drew 0-0 in a friendly away in Gibraltar. Norburn was not in the squad.