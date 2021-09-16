Peterborough United’s relegation rivals sack manager while another could be set for 9-point deduction

Chris Hughton (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

Hughton leaves Forest sitting at the foot of the table, the only club behind Posh, on just a single point after seven games. Their only point came in a 1-1 draw in the East Midlands derby against Derby last month.

The news was announced this morning (September 16) after Forest lost 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough yesterday.

Ex-Swansea manager, who led the side to the play-off final last season, is among the frontrunners for the job. As is John Terry, even though he recently ruled himself out; citing it disrespectful to Hughton to link his name while he still had a job.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siriki Dembele scores Posh's winning goal against Derby.

Elsewhere, reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Derby and the EFL are close to agreeing a sanction that would see the Rams deducted nine points, with a further three suspended, for a series of financial fair-play breaches.

The club have been locked in an ongoing legal battle that even threatened to relegate them after the conclusion of last season.

They managed to avoid that fate but the deduction would currently see Wayne Rooney’s men slip to the bottom of the table on -2 points, six points behind Posh.

The EFL, however, released a statement this morning stressing that discussions were ongoing and there was no timescale for the matter to be resolved.

It said: “In response to ongoing media speculation, the EFL wishes to clarify that discussions with Derby County in respect of outstanding Profitability and Sustainability (P&S) matters are continuing and no decision has yet been reached.

“On 2 July 2021, an Independent Disciplinary Commission found in favour of the EFL in respect of its challenge to the Club’s policy on amortising player registrations. The Club received a £100,000 financial penalty, a reprimand as to its future behaviour and ordered to submit revised accounts for the years ended 30 June 2016, 2017, and 2018.

“In an attempt to resolve all remaining issues with the EFL in regard to its P&S submissions the Club provided the EFL with information prior to last month’s deadline and this remains under review by the League’s Executive.

“In any disciplinary matter, the EFL will always consider whether it can be concluded by way of an Agreed Decision as per EFL Regulation 85. An Agreed Decision, which is subject to independent ratification, is deemed appropriate in circumstances which justify the conclusion of an effective and equitable resolution without a referral to a Disciplinary Commission.