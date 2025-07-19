Peterborough United's record goalscorer and captain signs on for an 11th year with the women's team

Keir Perkins. Photo Darren Wiles.

Keir Perkins has committed to an 11th season with Peterborough United Women.

The captain and all-time team leading goalscorer will again lead the side into National League action in 2025-26. She has scored a staggering 181 goals in 214 appearances for the club, including 12 goals in Midlands Division One of the National League last season.

Perkins said: “"I am really excited about the new season, I am raring to go, I can't wait to get on the pitch and I am looking forward to what is to come.

"I said at the end of last season that every year I have been with the club, we have kept moving forwards, we have kept progressing, we haven't stood still and that is really important and it is the same again this year with our new home back in the city.

"We have made some additions to the squad too and that always brings something new and fresh and the league will be competitive once again. It is down to us to keep improving and try and compete for what we all want, which is promotion."

Posh Womens manager Jake Poole adde: "Keir personifies everything about this football club and we are delighted she continues her time with us.

"She finished last season in great form and we hope her qualities on and off the pitch will continue to shine as we begin the new season."

Posh Women play at higher-level Oxford United in a friendly on Sunday. They will play their home games this season at PIMS Park, the home of Peterborough Sports FC.