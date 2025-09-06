George Nevett in action for Posh against Lincoln City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.complaceholder image
Peterborough United's players were punished after letting their standards slip

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Sep 2025, 17:48 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2025, 17:49 BST
Peterborough United’s players let their standards slip after a couple of strong performances and were punished as a result.

MIstakes at both ends of the pitch helped a powerful Lincoln City side to a 3-0 win at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday with no players performing better than okay.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 -Very poor.

Last week's hero became a Posh villain this week. Caught flat-footed by a decent free kick strike for the opening goal and made a right hash of a long throw for the final goal. Some poor long kicks into touch as well - 5

1. Peterborough United football action from the Weston Homes Stadium versus Wycombe Wanderers

Last week's hero became a Posh villain this week. Caught flat-footed by a decent free kick strike for the opening goal and made a right hash of a long throw for the final goal. Some poor long kicks into touch as well - 5 Photo: David Lowndes

Pinged a couple of fine long passes out to the wing, but also saw shorter passes intercepted. Caught out for pace just before he was subbed off so he was off the pitch by the time the third goal arrived - 5.5.

2. TOM LEES

Pinged a couple of fine long passes out to the wing, but also saw shorter passes intercepted. Caught out for pace just before he was subbed off so he was off the pitch by the time the third goal arrived - 5.5. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES

A tough game for him physically, but he battled hard. Occasionally brought the ball out of defence well - 6.

3. George Nevett

A tough game for him physically, but he battled hard. Occasionally brought the ball out of defence well - 6. Photo: Joe Dent

One delicious second-half cross should have led to a goal. All the Posh defenders had their hands full with big and strong Lincoln forwards - 6.

4. TOM O'CONNOR

One delicious second-half cross should have led to a goal. All the Posh defenders had their hands full with big and strong Lincoln forwards - 6. Photo: David Lowndes

