Tayo Edun in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.Tayo Edun in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.
Peterborough United's players were much better, but they still couldn't find a positive result

By Alan Swann
Published 5th Apr 2025, 17:51 BST
Updated 3rd May 2025, 17:31 BST
Peterborough United's players delivered a much improved performance at Rotherham United, but they have finished the League One season on a seven-run game without a win.

A very inexperienced line-up battled hard for 90 minutes against a rough, tough and battle-hardened Rotherham United outfit, but went down 2-1 despite taking the lead with a first-minute goal.

There were some gutsy individual displays as Posh finished the season in 18th place.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor, 3 Dreadful, Total stinker

Might have done better with the winning goal, but he made some good stops with hands and feet - 7.

1. WILL BLACKMORE

Might have done better with the winning goal, but he made some good stops with hands and feet - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

The captain for the day was strong defensively and tried hard to get forward - 6.5.

2. CARL JOHNSTON

The captain for the day was strong defensively and tried hard to get forward - 6.5. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES

The left-back showed some neat touches in the first-half. Rotherham overloaded his side after the break and it became hard work defensively - 6.

3. HARLEY MILLS

The left-back showed some neat touches in the first-half. Rotherham overloaded his side after the break and it became hard work defensively - 6. Photo: Richard Pelham

Composed defensively at centre-back despite taking a couple of knocks. Eventually forced off after making some good clearances from crosses - 7.

4. JADEL KATONGO

Composed defensively at centre-back despite taking a couple of knocks. Eventually forced off after making some good clearances from crosses - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

