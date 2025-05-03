A very inexperienced line-up battled hard for 90 minutes against a rough, tough and battle-hardened Rotherham United outfit, but went down 2-1 despite taking the lead with a first-minute goal.
There were some gutsy individual displays as Posh finished the season in 18th place.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor, 3 Dreadful, Total stinker
1. WILL BLACKMORE
Might have done better with the winning goal, but he made some good stops with hands and feet - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. CARL JOHNSTON
The captain for the day was strong defensively and tried hard to get forward - 6.5. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES
3. HARLEY MILLS
The left-back showed some neat touches in the first-half. Rotherham overloaded his side after the break and it became hard work defensively - 6. Photo: Richard Pelham
4. JADEL KATONGO
Composed defensively at centre-back despite taking a couple of knocks. Eventually forced off after making some good clearances from crosses - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
